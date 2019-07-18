Six injured in Port Arthur wreck

At about 9:45 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, the Texas Department of Public Safety received a report of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 73. The crash took place just west of Taylor's Bayou and involved at least three vehicles.

A preliminary investigation shows an 18-wheeler and Buick SUV were both stopped in the eastbound traffic lanes as an oversized load was crossing the roadway. The driver of a van towing a trailer failed to control his speed and struck the Buick, pushing the Buick into the ditch where it rolled several times before coming to a stop. After colliding with the SUV, the van rear-ended the stopped 18-wheeler.

The 27-year-old driver of the Buick and 47-year-old driver of the van were transported via ambulance to a St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries. Three of the four passengers in the van were also transported by ambulance to a local hospital with unknown injuries and a fourth passenger, age 61, was brought to St. Elizabeth by medical helicopter with serious injuries.

All eastbound traffic lanes of Highway 73 were closed for approximately three hours.