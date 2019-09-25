Skeletal remains found

Shortly after 4 p.m. Sept. 17, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office received information reporting the finding of a child’s body in a wooded area off CR 142 in south Liberty County. Sheriff’s lead Investigator James R. McQueen responded and along with other Sheriff’s personnel located the skeletal remains in a shallow grave. Due to the remains being skeletal, it was not possible to determine the age, sex or possible cause of death but it appeared to investigators to be the remains of a newborn child.McQueen said the remains will be submitted for autopsy and no such confirmed determination can be made until the examination is completed. The investigation is the early stages and will be on-going. The sheriff’s office is requesting that if anyone has information regarding this child’s death, to contact their office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). All callers to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and anyone providing a useful “tip” may receive a cash reward.