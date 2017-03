The Snow Run 5K, sponsored by the Ulcerative Colitis Foundation of America, will be on Crockett Street on April 22.

The Snow Run will be a family-fun event with snow machines, an inflatable snow slide, according to the event flyer. The race is to raise awareness for colon cancer, colitis, and Crohn's disease.

Food, drinks, smoothies and prizes will also be offered.

To register, visit www.TheSnowRun.org. Check-in is at 7:30 a.m., and the race begins at 8:30 a.m.