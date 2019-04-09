SOST mourns loss of violinist during performance

The Symphony of Southeast Texas announced the devastating loss of a long-time member, Yu Zhao Gu. During the orchestra's performance Saturday evening, April 7, Gu suffered a heart attack while on stage.

He was immediately tended to by several physicians, but was later pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth hospital.

According to the Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST), Gu was a consummate musician playing violin as a regular member in as many as four other orchestras in addition to SOST. He and his wife, Ying, a fellow violinist, were always the first to greet their orchestra family with a smile and friendly greeting at every rehearsal. Veteran members, some of whom played with the couple for two decades, remember him as a fine musician and dear friend.