Sour Lake man allegedly attacks deputy, gunfire exchanged

A Hardin County Sherriff’s deputy was shot with a crossbow after answering a call from the alleged assailant’s family the morning of Thursday, June 20, in the 30000 block of Old Sour Lake Road.

According to the Hardin County Sherriff’s Office, the law enforcement agency received a call from the family of Taylor Kyle Shackelford, 38, of Sour Lake. The family asked for help from the Mental Health Division. Shortly after the call, a sherriff’s deputy and a mental health caseworker arrived at the residence. During communication with Shackelford, the suspect allegedly emerged from the residence and shot the deputy above their left eye with a crossbow. After the initial attack, the deputy returned fire and struck the alleged assailant. After the altercation, the deputy and suspect were both conscious and sent to the hospital for treatment, with the latter being flown by helicopter. The Texas Rangers were contacted to lead the investigation.

As of 5:45 p.m., it has been announced that the deputy was released from the hospital and is recovering from their injuries. Shackelford is in stable condition and is under custody of law enforcement. Shackelford is being charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, which is a first degree felony. He is planned to be formally arraigned in the future.