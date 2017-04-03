Southeast Texas Easter egg hunts in 2017

Magnolia Park - City of Beaumont - April 8 @ noon

The City of Beaumont's annual Easter egg hunt will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 in Magnolia Park, the city said in a release on March 28. The event is free for children 2-12 years of age. Come out, enjoy the hunt while supplies last and have a chance to win an Easter basket.

Magnolia Park is located at 2855 Magnolia Street. For more information, please contact the Recreation Division at (409) 838-3613.

Doornbos Park - First Baptist Church of Nederland - April 15 @ 9 a.m.

Join us on Saturday, April 15th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the annual Easter Egg Hunt, the City of Nederland posted on their Facebook page. There will be games, egg hunts, cup cake walks, crafts, jump houses, food, dunking booths, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and so much more. The event is organized annually by First Baptist Church and is open to the community.

Rogers Park - Beaumont's First Baptist Church - April 15 @ 11 a.m.

Beaumont's First Baptist Church is having their ninth annual community Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 15 in Rogers Park. The hunt for 25,000 eggs begins at 11 a.m. sharp, according to the event announcement. Bring your own basket for egg gathering.

All ages are welcome from birth through preteens. Five fields are broken up for different age groups to give everyone a chance to get as many eggs as possible. This year, the church is adding one more field for kids with disabilties called "Special Blessings." The event also includes a bike giveaway raffle for 16 bicycles.

Rogers Park is located at 1455 Dowlen Road. For more information, call (409) 833-1426 or visit www.fbcbeaumont.org.

Carpenter's Way Church - April 15 @ 2 p.m.

Carpenter's Way church is holding an Easter egg hunt for babies through kindergarteners on Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m., the church posted on their Facebook event page. Easter Bunny photos, a bounce house, crafts, and snow cones will be available as well.

Bring your Easter baskets. This event is free and for the entire community.

The church is located at 5220 Monroe Street in Groves.

- Compiled by Eleanor Skelton