Speaker announced for Texas Energy Museum Blowout

Karl Rove, a Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush, will speak at Blowout 2019, the Texas Energy Museum’s annual sponsorship event, on Thursday, March 28, 6:30 p.m. at the Beaumont Civic Center.

Rove served as Senior Advisor to President George W. Bush from 2000-2007 and Deputy Chief of Staff from 2004-2007. At the White House, he oversaw the Offices of Strategic Initiatives, Political Affairs, Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs and was Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, coordinating the White House policy-making process.

Rove writes a weekly op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, is a Fox News contributor, and is the author of the New York Times best seller, “Courage and Consequence.” His latest book is “The Triumph of William McKinley: Why the Election of 1886 Still Matters.” A Colorado native, he attended the University of Utah, the University of Maryland-College Park, George Mason University and the University of Texas at Austin.

Fernando Salazar, Blowout 2019 Chairman and Plant Manager of the ExxonMobil Beaumont Refinery, stated, “We are extremely pleased to be presenting Karl Rove as this year’s Blowout speaker. Mr. Rove is an energetic and respected speaker who offers a balanced analysis on today’s political issues.”

The annual Blowout event raises funds for the Texas Energy Museum’s exhibitions and public education programs focusing on science, history and energy. Previous speakers have included Andrew Card, Laura Ingraham, George Will, Ben Carson, Jeb Bush, Mike Huckabee, Laura Bush, Newt Gingrich, Margaret Thatcher and Colin Powell.

Seating for the Blowout is available by reservation only. Table contribution levels are $1,200, $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000. Individual seats are $150. All tables seat 8 persons. Dress is casual western. Call the Texas Energy Museum at (409) 833-5100 to reserve tables or seats.