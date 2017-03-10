Sports Shorts: Legacy Christian wins TAPPS basketball title

The Legacy Christian Academy girls basketball team won the TAPPS 3A state basketball championship last weekend by defeating Midland Christian 64-49 on March 4 in Abilene.

McDonald’s All-American and Baylor signee Alexa Morris scored 35 points to help the Lady Warriors claim the title and finish 34-2 on the season.

The TAPPS 3A All Tournament team included junior Taja Shipp and sophomores Ashari Morris and Allura Wilkes.

Silsbee

The Silsbee boys basketball team will head back to the Class 4A UIL state championship for a second consecutive year but will look to win the title for the first time in school history.

The Tigers, ranked No. 1 with a 31-6 record, will play Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. against No. 10 Argyle (33-3) in the Alamodome in San Antonio.

With a win, Silsbee would play Saturday night at 7 p.m. against either No. 3 Brazosport (32-3) or No. 16 Midlothian Heritage (32-5).

Kelly

Monsignor Kelly Catholic pitcher Thomas Burbank was named the Private School Pitcher of the Week by TexasHighSchoolBaseball.com after his performance Feb. 24. Burbank, a junior, pitched against John Cooper School, allowing one hit and one walk while recording 13 strikeouts in the 1-0 win.

Several members of the Kelly girls soccer team received TAPPS All-District distinctions. Senior keeper Claire Montondon, junior defender Caroline Kirschner, senior midfielder Sophia Manibo and sophomore attacker Paloma Martinez were all named first team. Senior midfielder Nikki Leano was named second team while senior defender Callie Roane and senior midfielder Rebecca Weid were named honorable mention.

Academic All-State honors went to Kirschner, Moniba and Montadon. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season 15-5-1.

LSCPA Seahawks

They say the third time’s a charm, but Lamar State College Port Arthur should demand a refund on its rabbit’s foot.

The Seahawks’ luck ran out at the NJCAA Region 14 men’s basketball tournament on March 7 as they fell to Blinn College 75-65 in the third meeting between the teams this season.

The loss ended the Seahawks season at 17-13.

“We had a great year, but it’s tough; you don’t know what to tell them,” head coach Lance Madison said. “It’s the last game of the year. Every day since the start of school, they’ve been together and now, all of a sudden, it’s over. They’re emotional right now, and they should be.

“We came together and we reached our potential as a team. That’s all you can ask for as a coach. They represented the college really well. They should be proud of how they’ve performed.”

LSCPA owned Blinn in the regular season, beating the Buccaneers in Brenham 89-75 and at the Carl Parker Center in Port Arthur 76-63.

Freshman John Comeaux finished with a game-high 21 points.

Gusher Marathon

Bridge City native Brian Clark won his second consecutive Gusher Marathon with a time of 2:51.38.

Other winners at the eighth annual event, which was held in Beaumont on March 4, were Robert Ontko of Houston with a half-marathon time of 1:23.47, and Jonathon Owens of Beaumont won the 5K in 19:10.0.

Golf

Idylwild management announced that the grand opening of its new clubhouse will take place Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m. The event will feature a golf tournament, prizes, giveaways, free links and boudain provided by Zummo’s.

An unseasonably warm winter and an economy that shows all signs of positive growth has sparked a greater than average golf course activity at Idylwild. Already, players are turning out to try and make up for previous year’s lack of golf days due to historic rains in 2015-16.

Equipped with all the amenities, including a pro shop, light fare, soft drinks and beer, the new Texas-style facility has an expansive covered breezeway and patio for golfers to enjoy the comfortable early-spring temperatures, have a brew, and view the stunning southern course. Want to watch the game after golfing with friends? The clubhouse also features a lounge/pub-style area with a large television. It is also available for group rentals and events.

“We wanted to offer East Texas the very best community golf course, with accessibility from all areas, with true comfort and consummate friendly play,” said co-owner Ray Moore.

Moore’s co-owner and PGA professional Ronnie Pfleider said, “Golf is alive and well at Idylwild with friendly professionals, casual or serious play, and refreshments in a pro shop with logo merchandise, golf balls, shoes and accessories.”

Idylwild Golf Club is at 1100 E. Pineshadows Drive in Sour Lake.