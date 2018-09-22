St. Michael’s donates MedFest proceeds to the Arc of Greater Beaumont

St. Michael Mediterranean Festival, affectionately known throughout the community at MedFest, draws thousands of attendees each year with the promise of delicious Greek cuisine and delightful cultural exhibitions.

But, there’s more to the celebration than just the food and fun. Following the annual event, St. Michael Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church distributes proceeds from MedFest to nonprofit organizations in support of the Southeast Texas community it serves.

This year, the Arc of Greater Beaumont received a $7,500 donation from St. Michael’s for the Arc’s mission “To create possibilities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to grow, learn, and live.”

The church presented the check to the Arc on Sept. 18, applauding the organization for its active advocacy of individuals with intellectual and developmental differences.

“Today was a very special day for us as we wrapped up our 10th annual Mediterranean Festival season with our check presentation to the Arc of Greater Beaumont,” St. Michael Mediterranean Festival announced after the check presentation. “In the last decade, we have been very blessed with the generosity of our Southeast Texas community, local businesses and individuals to provide a unique food and entertainment event in Beaumont.

“Thank you Southeast Texas for your continued support and to The Arc of Greater Beaumont for all you do.”

Planning for next year’s festival is already underway. MedFest is scheduled for May 4, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the church grounds at 690 N. 15th St. in Beaumont.