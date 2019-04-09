Storm cuts power to 26,000

Entergy reported the company has about 80 workers in the Beaumont area working to restore power after a Sunday storm downed numerous lines.

According to a release, at the peak of the storm, 25,297 customers were without power throughout Entergy Texas service area. As of publication, Entergy estimated 600 customers in Jefferson County were still affected.

"We had hoped to have all customers restored by (April 8), but unfortunately the storm damage was worse than expected and some customers in the Beaumont area won't see their power restored until (April 9)," reads the release.

In the Bevil Oaks area, Entergy reported there were two dozen spans of wire down, three poles broken and a number of transformers damaged, leading the company to estimate service in the area should be restored by about 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 9.

The estimated restoration time for the rest of Beaumont is noon.