String of arrests lands Beaumont man 20 years

After three drug arrests in less than three months, Kristopher Wade, 26, of Beaumont, was sentenced by Jefferson County Judge Larry Gist to serve 20 years in prison.

According to information from Jefferson County Criminal District Attorney's office, Wade was first stopped Oct. 22, 2017 and was found to be in possession of both crack and powder cocaine, methamphetamine, Promethazine and marijuana.

A few weeks later on Dec. 9, Beaumont police officers were called to McDonald's on Martin Luther King regarding a vehicle blocking the drive-thru. Responding officers found Wade asleep in the vehicle with his foot on the brake. A search found phencyclidine (PCP), crack and powder cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and a variety of prescription pills.

Less than one month after his second drug arrest, Wade was again stopped by Beaumont officers. He attempted to evade police but was quickly apprehended. Officers found cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription pills and marijuana during this interaction.

Officials stated that during all three arrests, the drugs were found to be packaged for sale. Wade also had scales and other tools of the drug trade in his vehicle. Wade was sentenced to five years in prison in January 2018 for evading arrest with a motor vehicle prior to being indicted on the drug possession charges.