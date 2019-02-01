Student brings gun to school

Submitted by Jennifer E. Trahan on February 1, 2019 - 2:35pm
According to information from the Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD, on Sunday, Jan. 27, administrators were informed of an incident where a student possibly brought a weapon to the high school campus the previous Friday, Jan. 25. 

Administrators conducted an investigation and through interviewing students, the administration was led to believe the weapon was a handgun. The student who brought the weapon to the campus was identified and following the district's policies int he Student Code of Conduct, the student was removed from the campus. 

