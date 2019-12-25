Student disciplined for bringing toy gun to school

Nederland Independent School District informed parents of an incident that took place at Central Middle School on Dec. 19.

According to a letter sent to parents, school personnel were informed that a student had brought a toy plastic gun to school.

"The situation was handled quickly through the office and the majority of the campus was unaware of the incident," reads the NISD news release. "The student has been disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

"Please be certain that the safety and well-being of your child is foremost in everything we do. Also be assured that there was never a threat to our students or staff at any time; however, we take very seriously the District's policy for weapons, look-alike weapons or other dangerous instruments."