Suspect brings child to home invasion robbery

The Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Duff Drive in reference to a home invasion just before 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 18. According to information from PAPD, their investigation revealed a black male subject forced his way into the victim's residence armed with a shotgun and demanded money. The victims within the residence complied and were not harmed during the robbery.

The suspect was described as being 5-feet-8-inches to 6-feet tall, thin build and wearing all black. The suspect also had a young female child with him estimated to be between 9 to 10 years old. The suspect got into a small, dark colored passenger car.

The incident is currently being investigated by PAPD's criminal investigation division.