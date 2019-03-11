Suspect, child injured in officer-involved shooting

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office reported two are injured, including a 4-year-old child, following an incident involving two Hardin County deputies.

According to information from HCSO, deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance at a home just west of Sour Lake off Highway 105 at about 10 a.m. Sunday, March 10. Upon their arrival, a suspect, who had been barred from the home via a court protective order, fled from the law enforcement officerrs and attempted to run over one of the responding deputies in the yard of the residence.

After fleeing to nearby Sour Lake, the suspect returned to the home and tried to break down the back door. During the altercation, the two HCSO deputies discharged their firearms, striking the suspect. It was also reported a 4-year-old girl was struck by gunfire in the leg. Both were transported to nearby hospitals.