Suspect leads police on chase from Lumberton to Orange County

A chase that started in the city of Lumberton ended after law enforcement utilized spike strips to disable the vehicle. According to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sulllins, officers attempted to stop the suspect, identified as Anthony Wayne Harvey, 45, of Orange, when officers learned the vehicle he was operating was without insurance at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23. Instead of complying with officers, Harvey led LPD officers on a chase through Beaumont, Vidor, Bridge City and Mauriceville, where it finally ended. Officers used spike stripes to attempt to disable the vehicle on two separate occasions, resulting in damage to three of the four tires of the truck. Harvey still refused to stop after the truck he was driving was damaged and it wasn't until the chase reached Mauriceville that he opted to end the pursuit.A social media video post shows a truck driving on rims closely followed by several law enforcement vehicles. Sullins said LPD was assisted by several other law enforcement agencies during the pursuit, including Hardin County Sheriff's Office, Beaumont Police Department, Vidor Police Department, Bridge City Police Department, Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Harvey was charged with evading with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony, and is currently being held in Hardin County Jail for the evasion charge and a criminal trespassing warrant. His bonds total $10,000.