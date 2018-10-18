Suspect in North and Ewing shooting arrested

Herbert Wayne Collins, a 38-year-old Beaumont man, was arrested as a suspect in the murder of 29-year-old Bradison Allen Mims near the corner of North and Ewing on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

According to BPD, on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 2:41 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Ewing in reference a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival officers discovered Mims who had been shot several times. Collins was picked up the same day in the 2400 block of Delaware around 4:30 p.m.