Suspect in North and Ewing shooting arrested

Submitted by Kyle Swearingen on October 17, 2018 - 10:17am
(Left) Suspect Herbert Wayne Collins (Right) Investigation of the shooting

Herbert Wayne Collins, a 38-year-old Beaumont man, was arrested as a suspect in the murder of 29-year-old Bradison Allen Mims near the corner of North and Ewing on Tuesday, Oct. 16. 

According to BPD, on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 2:41 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Ewing in reference a victim of a shooting.  Upon arrival officers discovered Mims who had been shot several times. Collins was picked up the same day in the 2400 block of Delaware around 4:30 p.m. 

