Suspect robs Family Food Mart at gunpoint

Around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, officers from the PAPD responded to an aggravated robbery at the Family Food Mart on 7th Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a clerk had been held at gunpoint and an undetermined amount of money was stolen by the suspect. Additional officers arrived and checked the area extensively, however they were unable to locate the suspect. This incident is currently under investigation by the PAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.