Suspect in shootings charged after one dead and one injured

The suspect in two shootings, 71-year-old Gerald Wade Tomlinson from Saratoga, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault after Hardin County Sherriff’s Office investigated the shootings that happened on Friday Nov. 2 in and near the 13000 block of Tomlinson Road. According to press releases form Hardin County Sherriff’s Office, at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2 deputies responded to the 13000 block of Tomlinson Road and discovered the deceased body of a 37-year-old white male, later identified as Charlie Wayne Daniel Jr, who apparently died from a gunshot wound. Deputies also located a 35-year-old white female, later identified as Jacklyn Yvonne Sanders, at a nearby business. She suffered from a gunshot wound as well and was been airlifted to a local hospital; she has since been treated and released.