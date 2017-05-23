Suspect wanted in Galveston County shooting

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one dead in the 3300 block of West FM 517, between Dickinson and Alvin City limits, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said in a release.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office received a call on May 23 at about 10:35 a.m. The caller told police she saw an unknown hispanic man walking around her residential property. She called her uncle, who was next door checking a property formerly known as Bradshaw’s Nursery.

The caller informed her uncle about the man and the uncle went to see what was going on. When he made it to the road, he saw a black and tan truck parked on the shoulder of FM 517. He reportedly walked over to speak to the occupants of the truck to see what was going on. When he approached the vehicle, the passenger shot him multiple times. The victim fell to the ground and the truck sped away.

The driver's license plate is from Texas and the number is HBK-8444.

A witness, who was driving by at the time of the shooting, was able to take a picture of the suspect’s vehicle.

"This is still an active investigation, we will release further information as the scene progresses," Trochesset said.

- Galveston County Sheriff’s Office