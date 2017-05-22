Suspect wanted: Great American Cookie Company employees robbed Saturday night

On Saturday, May 20, at about 10:30 p.m., Beaumont Police officers responded to Parkdale Mall, located at 6155 Eastex Freeway, in reference to a robbery in progress, Officer Carol Riley said in a release.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that two Great American Cookie Company employees were carrying bank deposit bags and exiting the mall. As they entered the exit hall, they were approached by a black male possibly 6'1", thin build, with about 6 inch long dreadlocks, a white shirt with black vertical stripes, black wind pants, red and black shoes, and his face was covered with something gray.

He pointed a black 9mm handgun at one of the employee’s head, and in a deep voice, demanded the deposit bags. The employee handed the money over and the suspect was last seen running back into the mall.

The suspect has not been located or identified at this time. If you have information about this crime, contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or submit your tip by downloading our P3 TIPS app.

- Beaumont Police Department