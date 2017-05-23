Suspect wanted for robbery at Louisiana credit union

On May 22, at about 11:50 a.m., the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from the CSE Federal Credit Union, located at 1170 Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff in reference to a robbery, the department said in a release.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect entered the credit union and demanded money from the teller. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he fled on foot into a wooded area located behind the credit union. Upon deputies' arrival, CPSO K-9s were able to track the suspect to an area where it is believed he possibly left in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a dark hoodie, with his face covered.

The sheriff's office later released a picture of the hoodie that the robber of the CSE Credit Union was wearing at the time of the robbery. The hoodie is black and sleeveless, with the logo shown in the picture, with a dark green, long sleeved t-shirt worn under the hoodie.

If anyone has any information regarding this robbery, please call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at (337) 439-2222.

- Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office