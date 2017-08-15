Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card at Target

Beaumont Police are asking for your help in identifying this suspect.

He attempted to use a stolen credit card at Target on July 31 for a purchase in the electronic department. The transaction was declined. Loss prevention staff advised police the suspect tried three different cards, but none were approved.

If you know who this is, call Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234 or call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).

- Beaumont Police Department