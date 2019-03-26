Suspected heroin recovered in OC traffic stop

On Saturday, March 23, at about 2:30 p..m., investigators with the Orange County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division initiated a traffic stop on a silver Toyota 4-Runner after witnessing several traffic violations near the intersection of Texas Avenue and Roberts in Bridge City. The driver was identified as Howard Jay Schab, 61, of Bridge City.

During an arrest inventory of the vehicle, OCSO investigators discovered approximately 41 grams of a black tar-like substance beleived to be black tar heroin located within the vehicle.

Schab was transported to the Orange County Jail and was charged with the traffic violations and possession of a controlled substance - a second degree felony. As of publication, Schab has since bonded out of jail.