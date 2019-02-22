Suspicious activity leads to lockdowns of two Orange County schools

On Friday, Feb. 22, two separate incidents caused Oak Forest Elementary to locked down and Mauriceville Elementary to initiate a lockout temporarily.

Vidor Independent School District announced the elementary was placed on lockdown because of two suspicious individuals were spotted walking on district property. The school went into a precautionary lockdown as seccurity and law enforcement investigated. The two were arrested on outstanding warrants and the lockdown was lifted.

The same morning, at Mauriceville Elementary, school officials opted to call a lockout as law enforcement investigated the source of a loud noise heard near the playground of the school. A statement from the district said, "It could even have beena car backfiring, but in an abundance of caution, students were held where they were until the area was cleared by law enforcement."