Suspicious vehicle stop results in drug bust

Beaumont police were patrolling the area of Fourth Street and Cardinal Drive on Saturday, Jan. 26, when they observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of J&J Express.

Officers made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, identified as Edward Myers, 33, of Port Arthur, and Ronnie Walker, 28, of Beaumont. Through their investigation, it was revealed the pair were in possession of more than a pound of marijuana, a stolen handgun and a large amount of U.S. currency. Narcotics detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Myers was arrested for possession of marijuana. Walker was arrested for possession of marijuana, unlawfullying carrying a weapon and theft of a firearm. As of publication, Walker is in Jefferson County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $105,000.