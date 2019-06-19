SWAT responds to family violence incident

On June 16, at about 3 a.m., Beaumont police officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Royal Street in reference to a disturbance. Dispatch received a call from a third party advising a woman was inside the residence was being assaulted by her husband. Officers were also informed there were two young children inside the home at the time.

SWAT and hostage negotiators were called to the scene to help make entry and check teh woman and children's welfare. Negotiations with the suspect were unsuccessful and SWAT was forced to make entry.

Upon entering the home, officers arrested 38-year-old Jermaine Morris, and removed the 35-year-old woman and children safely.

Morris was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and charrged with two counts of unlawful restraint and assault family violence. He is being held on bonds totaling $51,500.