SWAT stand off in Port Neches ends peacefully

A Jefferson County SWAT stand-off ended peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 15 at a home near Ridgewood Elementary in Port Neches.

According to information from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1 p.m. deputies were attempting to serve a warrant in the 2700 block of Merriman when the subject barricaded himself inside the home. Relatives who were home at the time exited the premises, and following a short stand-off, the man surrendered peacefully to SWAT officers.

As a precaution, Ridgewood Elementary students were dismissed early, and at 3:30 p.m., JCSO reported the stand-off had ended. A JCSO spokesperson said deputies were attempting to serve a mental health warrant on the man. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and then placed in a mental health facility for treatment.