Taking a stance

The Beaumont City Council continues to live up to the words of some of its representatives, who have said they will never again allow a gaming site to set up shop in their fair city.

In a unanimous vote Aug. 28, the council denied a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a gaming facility in a Commercial-Manufacturing District located at 6470 Washington Blvd., just half a mile from Kelly High School.

Mayor Becky Ames, Mayor Pro-Tem Robin Mouton and Ward 1 Councilwoman Virginia Jordan have taken a firm stance against the gaming sites and the issuance of game room permits in the city of Beaumont. However, according to Jordan, Wards 3 and 4 are already “saturated” with game rooms, believed by the council members, police and many others in the community to be operating illegally, offering cash payouts to players pumping money into 8-liner machines – at least to those lucky enough to actually win in spite of the odds being stacked against them.

Xuong Tuan Ta requested the SUP to open a game room with 35 machines, which would operate from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily. Information from the council packet indicates Ta was working at a game room in Dallas but discovered it was operating illegally. So, he decided to bring his business to Beaumont, where he has family.

While that type of move may once have been an easy prospect for game room proprietors, council has been making it more difficult and less desirable for those setting their sights on the city. Beaumont City Council has not granted a single specific use permit for a gaming site yet...

