TAN director named agency CEO

As the role of TAN (Triangle Area Network) expands in Southeast Texas, so too has the role of the agency’s leader, executive director-turned-CEO Dena Hughes.

TAN’s Board of Directors named Dena Gray Hughes as the Chief Executive Officer of TAN Healthcare, a growing not-for-profit primary health center with locations in Beaumont, Orange and mobile sites throughout the region, after she served as the organization’s executive director for the last two years. During the last couple of years of Hughes’ direction, the agency that was once in turmoil due to embezzlement by its former director has doubled in size and become a comprehensive family health center offering primary medical and behavioral health services for people of all ages.

“Dena Hughes and her team are dedicated to TAN’s mission of serving the health needs of individuals and families in our area in a way that provides accessible, customer-focused primary care and preventive health services and in an environment of caring, respect and dignity,” TAN Healthcare Board President Herb Beasley said. “The Board of Directors wholeheartedly supports Dena in her new role as chief executive officer. She has guided TAN Healthcare into a new chapter of financial stability, securing new funding sources and implementing new programs and services that address unmet needs in the communities served. TAN Healthcare will continue to benefit from Dena’s vast experience of advising and leading nonprofit organizations with vision and integrity.”

A brief résumé of Hughes’ experience showcases 20 years of nonprofit/government management, advocacy and consulting experience. Prior to joining TAN Healthcare, Hughes led the housing services division for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and has also served as the City of Houston’s administration manager for its HIV Prevention Program and Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) Program. She was executive director for Bread of Life Inc., liaison for Houston City Council and director of advocacy for People with AIDS Coalition-Houston but somehow found the time and energy to start Concept 2 Resource, a consulting firm that focuses on nonprofit organizational management, while also conducting hundreds of presentations and hosting her own radio show. For her efforts, Hughes was named a recipient of President Obama’s “Champion of Change Award” and was recognized with her own “Dena Gray Day” by Houston Mayor Annise Parker...

