Teen arrested for armed robbery

The Port Arthur Police Department received a call for service at about 6 p.m. July 8 at HEB on Gulfway Drive in reference to a robbery.

According to information gathered at the scene, a 17-year-old suspect approached a female victim and displayed a handgun. He took the victim's belongings and fled the scene. He was quickly apprehended and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

PAPD reports the incident is under investigation by its Criminal Investigative Division.