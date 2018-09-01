Teen arrested for killing girlfriend’s step-dad

Following an Aug. 29 Orange County Grand Jury indictment alleging 19-year-old Keenan Ledoux murdered 46-year-old Gregory Paul Goldsmith, the Vidor Police Department placed the teen under arrest. Ledoux was transported to the Orange County Jail, where he was held on a bond of $100,000.

According to information released from the police department, Goldsmith was shot on July 4, 2017, in the 100 block of Carla in Vidor. Ledoux, a boyfriend of Goldsmith’s step-daughter, was questioned near the scene on the day of the incident, but was released without arrest while officers further investigated.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said at the time of the shooting that the “shooter has been cooperative with the investigators.” Initial thoughts, according to Carroll, “It appears that the incident stems from a family dispute.”