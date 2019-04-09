Teen killed in overnight shooting

The Beaumont Police Department is searching for information relating to an overnight shooting on Monday, April 8 at about 10:30 p.m.

Arriving officers were called in reference to several gunshots and immediately found 17-year-old Reginald Royce Coleman, of Beaumont. Coleman was on the ground near the Sterling Pruitt pool building. EMS on the scene advised Coleman had several gunshot wounds and was deceased at the scene.

BPD reports Coleman was still in possession of his money and drugs. He didn't appear to have been robbed. Detectives tried to interview numerous people in the area, but according to police, witnesses were laughing and refused to cooperate.

Coleman was a person of interest in several recent aggravated robberies in the area.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).