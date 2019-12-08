Teens arrested for robbing pizza delivery driver

Beaumont Police have arrested two men in relation to an aggravated robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery driver. Just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 4, BPD responded to the Dowlen Road store in reference to the robbery.

When Officers arrived, the delivery driver advised that he was delivering pizza to an apartment on Crow Road, when he was approached by three black males. The suspects assaulted and robbed the victim at gunpoint then ran into another apartment inside the complex.

After speaking with the victim, officers went to the apartment complex to search for the suspects and located them in the courtyard, along with evidence linking them to the robbery. The suspects were placed under arrest and transported to the Jefferson County Jail, where they were charged with aggravated robbery.

The suspects are identified as Jeremiah Markeith Washington, 19, and Gary Cooper Boudreaux Jr, 17, both of Beaumont. There was also a 16-year-old arrested and taken to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center.