Texas pursuit ends in Louisiana crash

On Aug. 27, at about 9:30 a.m., Pinehurst Police Chief Fred Hanauer was attempting to locate a man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Fourth Street. As Hanauer drove into the parking area for the complex, he spotted a a white male he recognized as the wanted man. The police chief made contact with the suspect, who immediately got into his vehicle and fled the area.

Hanauer followed in pursuit through several roads in the east side of Orange before making his way to Interstate 10 and heading into Louisiana with Hanauer on his heels. Patrolmen with the Pinehurst and Orange police departments responded to assist in the pursuit and Louisiana State Police, the Calcasieu Parish's Department and the Vinton Police Department were notified of the incident.

The pursuit was five miles into Louisiana when the man detouring through the grassy median onto the service road and back to I-10. Due to the possible dangers of continuing the chase, the pursuit was terminated and further attempts to stop him were ceased.

Five minutes after the termination of the pursuit, a major accident took place on I-10 eastbound near exit 4 in Louisiana involving the felony suspect. Hanauer wrote that it was determined the driver drove into the path of a tractor-trailer and was struck head on. The driver received serious injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Vinton Fire Department.

He was transported to Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles in an unknown condition. His name has not been released. In addition to the felony indictment for possession of a controlled substance, the driver is also facing charges in Texas for felony evading arrest or detention.