These prodigies pulled all of the right strings

Who knows? One of these kids may be the next Itzhak Perlman.

At the 28th annual The Symphony League of Beaumont String Competition on Saturday, March 25, in the Rothwell Recital Hall at the Lamar University Music Building, two students stood out as grand prizewinners.

Fred Bush, a ninth-grade student at West Brook High School, was the outstanding performer with two or more years of experience for grades seventh through 12th. He received the Sandra Hawthorne Mason Memorial Music Scholarship for Outstanding Performers — a $200 scholarship to use in music — a medal, a certificate and a trophy.

Ella Williamson, a fifth-grader at Central Middle School in Nederland, was the outstanding young performer and scholarship winner.

Mandy Oliverio, string competition chair, said Bush started orchestra in the sixth-grade at Odom Middle School. He played “Scene de Ballet, Opus 100” by Charles de Beriot for the competition.

Williamson is in her seventh year of study. She played “Polish Dance” by E. Severn.

Oliverio said there isn’t a large stringed community in Southeast Texas, so that is what makes the string competition so special.

“The Symphony League of Beaumont is focused on the youth program. Especially since Beaumont ISD cut back on orchestra,” she said.

The SLB, additionally, will soon start offering free afterschool orchestra lessons to middle school students, taught by an instructor who has taught in BISD schools. The program is looking for 15 students for the beginner and intermediate groups.

A free summer camp is also in the works. The camp will meet from 9 a.m. – noon for kindergarten through 12th grade from June 12-16 at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 23rd and Gladys streets. Students must have at least one year of experience.

“It’s a great opportunity for students in the area,” Oliverio said.

Chelsea Tipton II, music director of the Symphony of Southeast Texas, praised the young musicians before the finalists’ performance and awards. He praised them for having the courage to perform in front of a judge and encouraged them to continue their studies of their instruments, Oliverio said.

Tipton said he gave the students an encouraging word to soothe their nerves before performing. He said practice doesn’t always make perfect, but we do get better by practice.

“It’s important to give opportunities to local string students who performed and competed and were judged,” Tipton said. “Music education is important. I appreciate the efforts of the League and the Symphony of Southeast Texas to expose young people to the arts.”