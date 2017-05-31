Three arrested with meth during traffic stop

On May 30 at 11:10 p.m., a Beaumont police officer was patrolling in the area of 7th Street and I-10 East when he observed a silver PT Cruiser run a stop sign, Officer Haley Morrow said in a release.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. During the stop, approximately 70 grams of methamphetamine as well as a firearm, were located inside the vehicle.

The three occupants were placed under arrest and are identified as, Jonathan Haasl, 52, of Beaumont, Heidi Worthington, 36, of Beaumont, and Rodolfo Hernandez, 40, of Port Arthur.

The suspects were transported and booked into the Jefferson County Jail for possession of a controlled substance.

- Beaumont Police Department