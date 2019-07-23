Three arrested for PA home invasion

The Port Arthur Police Department responded to a call at the Port Arthur Town Homes located on Turtle Creek on July 22, just before 11 p.m., regarding a burglary in progress.

According to PAPD information, one victim was held at gunpoint while additional suspects removed property from the residence. The tenant of the home hid in the bathroom during the incident.

As officers arrived, the suspects attempted to flee the scene of the crime. One suspect was arrested at the scene; a second was taken into custody after a short foot chase; and a third attempted to fleee in a vehicle but was stopped and also arrested.

PAPD has not released the identity of the suspects and the investigation was on-going as of publication.