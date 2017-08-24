Three arrested in summer burglaries

During the latter part of the month of July, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies responded to numerous burglaries of residences in the north part of the county, Capt. Crystal Holmes said in a release. Residents came home to find that their houses had been broken into and various items including jewelry, money and firearms were stolen.

JCSO Detectives T. Savoie and D. Powell were assigned those cases. In one of the burglaries, a debit card was stolen and used at a convenience store in Beaumont.

Detectives were able to recover surveillance video footage and that footage was shown on Crime Stoppers. Through TIPS from callers, one of the females was identified.

Further investigation revealed that Brandy Trahan, 28, of Lumberton, Jan Chizer, 36, of Lumberton and Troy Vincent, 35, of Beaumont were involved with the Burglaries and the use of the stolen credit card.

With assistance from JSCO Traffic Unit, Lt. Molfino and the JCSO Fugitive Warrant Division, Troy Vincent and Brandy Trahan were arrested at a motel in Orange, Texas. Vincent had a parole violation warrant and Trahan was wanted for the charge of debit card abuse. During that arrest, detectives recovered jewelry and a video camera that had been stolen in the burglaries. All three suspects are in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Through a combined effort of our Detective Division-CID, the JCSO Traffic Unit and the Fugitive Warrant Division, suspects in multiple residential burglaries were identified and stolen property was recovered and returned to the rightful owners. The investigations are ongoing and recovery of additional stolen property is anticipated.

- Jefferson County Sheriff's Office