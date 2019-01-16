Three county car chase ends in arrest

Two Louisiana residents where arrested on Saturday, Jan. 12, after an attempted traffic stop lead to a car chase spanning three counties.

According to a statement from Vidor Police Department, at 1:16 a.m. a patrol unit equipped with a License Plate Reader was notified of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, a 2012 Kia Soul, was reported stolen out of Calcasieu Parish, LA. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle on the westbound service road of Interstate 10 near N. Main Street in Vidor. The vehicle failed to yield and began to pick up speed and re-entered I-10 westbound. The vehicle continued westbound on I-10 at speeds in excess of 100 MPH. The vehicle exited I-10 in Beaumont traveling down North and Magnolia Street before re-entering I-10 westbound. The vehicle went north on Highway 69 with speeds still in excess of 100 MPH. The vehicle exited HWY 69 in Hardin County before coming to a stop at the dead end of Hickory Hollow. The occupants, 31-year-old Tiffany Jeanise of Vinton, LA, and 47-year-old Robert Hebert of Lake Arthur, LA, were taken into custody without further incident, however upon arrest less than one gram of Methamphetamine was discovered.

Jeanise was charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Hebert was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than one gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.