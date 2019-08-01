Three electrocuted at construction site

On July 29, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the construction site of the Pine Tree Lodge, located on Pine Tree Road in LaBelle, in reference to construction workers injured by electrocution. Jefferson County Emergency Services District No. 4 and Acadian Ambulance also responded.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that three men had been working on the roof of the structure when they somehow came in contact with a power line. One of the men fell tot eh concrete floor about 30 feet below while the other two men were injured in the lift bucket.

The man injured in the fall was transported by AirMed to a local hospital. Another was transported by Acadian Ambulance and the third was treated and released at the scene.