Three men indicted for assaults on children, disabled person

Three Mid-County men have been indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury in separate cases on charges ranging from physical to sexual violence against children and, in one of the cases, against an intellectually challenged 20-year-old.

Charles Orlando Betancourt, 31, of Port Neches was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child March 29 stemming from accusations he sexually assaulted his 3-year-old daughter on multiple occasions.

According to the probable cause (PC) affidavit for Betancourt’s arrest, a foster care provider brought the toddler to the hospital after the child exhibited strange behavior. When the provider bathed the child, she said, the toddler pointed to her genitals and said “daddy hurt” and made additional comments indicating pain in the vaginal area. The child was said to have told interviewers at the Garth House that her “daddy” made her “teetee” red. Betancourt reportedly told police his daughter would sit on his lap while taking baths with him.

Betancourt faces first-degree felony charges, and if convicted, could spend five to 99 years or life in prison and be assessed a fine up to $10,000.

Jeffery Kevin Davis, 53, of Nederland was indicted March 29 for sexual assault. Davis is accused of sexually assaulting an intellectually disabled 20-year-old male who is also deaf.

The PC affidavit for Davis’ arrest indicated that the mother of the intellectually disabled individual contacted police after discovering sexually explicit Facebook messages between Davis and her son. From the message, it appeared her son agreed to have sex with Davis, a family friend, according to the PC, but the young man, who has an IQ of 65, is unable to effectively consent to sex. During an interview at the Garth House, the intellectually disabled youth told interviewers he had sex with Davis but did not want to do so.

Sexual assault is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000 upon conviction.

David Blaine Gault, 31, of Nederland was indicted for injury to a child March 29. The indictment does not allege sexual assault in this case but rather physical abuse related to shaking and head trauma.

In the PC affidavit for Gault’s arrest, Nederland Police Detective Andrew Arnold stated that he received a report Oct. 18, 2016, that a 1-month-old child had been intentionally injured during an incident Sept. 1, 2016. Arnold reported that the child’s maternal grandparents had contacted police after doctors from the Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) who had treated their grandson for a skull fracture told them that the father’s explanation as to how the child’s injury occurred was inadequate. The maternal grandmother said they had just been alerted by the hospital Oct. 12, 2016, that the injury did not appear to be accidental.

She told the officer that on the night of Sept. 1, 2016, she received a call from the child’s paternal grandmother stating that the infant had a skull fracture after Gault accidentally dropped him.

The child’s mother had a similar story, and told Detective Arnold that Gault first told her he was holding the child on his hip when the infant “kicked off” of his leg and fell to the floor. She also reported he had been physically violent with her before.

In multiple interviews, according to the PC, Gault’s story seemed to change as he added and altered small details, Arnold determined.

Oct. 31, 2016, the officer received a fax from a social worker at the hospital containing an updated report from the child’s doctor at TCH stating, “The new findings indicated that the initial story did not explain the injuries as the degree of injury was now determined to be greater than what would be expected from a short fall. … There is little doubt that (the child) is the victim of physical abuse, particularly abusive head trauma.”

Gault later reportedly made comments that he wanted to find the doctor’s address to “blow up his house,” according to the PC, and that he would wait outside the hospital to see what kind of car the doctor drives.

After speaking with Gault and the related parties, Arnold determined there was cause for arrest and indictment. Injury to a child is a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000 upon conviction.