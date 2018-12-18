Three Mid-County teens killed in Woodville wreck

Three teens from the Nederland area were killed in an early morning wreck just inside Woodville city limits. Around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16, a vehicle carrying five passengers including Nicholas Breaux, 17, Natalee Merriman, 17, and Waylon Paul, 15, veered off Highway 287, flipped, striking multiple telephone poles, according to information from the Woodville Police.

Emergency responders used the jaws of life to extract a number of victims. Breaux, Merriman and Paul were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Christopher Wedgeworth, 20, was flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth where he was listed in critical but stable condition. The remaining passenger was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital.

A release from the Nederland Independent School District regarding the teens deaths reads, "Nederland High School faculty and staff are doing everything we can to provide comfort and support to our students in this time of grief. Our counselors will continue to be available on campus for students, teachers and our community. We want to assure every students receives the support and assistance he or she needs to cope with this tremendous loss. Together we will help care for one another as we move through this difficult time."