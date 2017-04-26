Three from Orange arrested after Meals on Wheels delivery discovers elderly man tied to his bed and burglarized

On April 24, at about 8:00 a.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Samuel Johnson Road in Starks in reference to a burglary.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a Meals on Wheels employee was making a delivery to an 83 year old man, but when they arrived at his home the door was open and they found him tied up to his bed. When detectives initially spoke with the victim, he stated he went to bed at approximately 1:00 a.m. on April 24, but was then awakened by two masked individuals tying him up to his bed. Detectives learned the victim was tied up for approximately 7 hours. When the victim’s family arrived at the home, they discovered two firearms, a cellphone and several other items had been taken from the residence.

After speaking with the victim, further detectives learned a man and women had visited his home earlier in the month and stated they were looking for a place to stay. Detectives spoke with witnesses near the victim’s residence who stated the same two individuals were seen at the victim’s residence the day before the burglary.

After further investigation, detectives were able to identify the two individuals that visited the victim’s home as Thomas C. Henson, 32, and Lea D. Pence, 33, both of Orange, Texas. Later the same evening, CPSO detectives, with the assistance with Orange Police Department, located Henson and Pence at a residence in Orange. When detectives spoke with them, they discovered Henson and Pence were in possession of the victim’s stolen cell phone, as well as other items that were taken from the home. Henson was arrested and booked by the Orange Police Department on narcotics charges. Pence voluntarily came to CPSO to meet with detectives.

After detectives interviewed Pence, she was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated burglary; theft of a firearm; theft over $750, cruelty to the infirmed and false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon. Judge Robert Wyatt set her bond at $117,500.

On April 25, detectives were able to identify Michael N. Helmer “Mikey Irish”, 43, Orange, Texas, who was also involved in the burglary.

Detectives issued warrants on Henson, who is currently incarcerated in Orange, and Helmer for aggravated burglary; theft of a firearm; theft over $750; cruelty to the infirmed; and false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon. Judge Robert Wyatt set Henson’s bond at $155,000 and Helmer’s at $135,000.

Michael N. Helmer “Mikey Irish”, 43, Orange, Texas, was later located by the Orange Police Department. He was arrested on the active warrant and booked into the Orange County Correctional Facility.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated and released.

- Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office