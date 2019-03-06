Three surrender to police following acquitted murderer's death

Following the Wednesday, Feb. 27, death of Desmond Nixon at a residence on Picadilly Lane, three warrants were issued for suspects in the crime. Following the announcement of the warrants, the suspects turned themselves into the Beaumont Police Department.

According to information from the police department, Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the home in the 5800 block of Picadilly Lane just before midnight in reference of a shooting victim, identified as Nixon. Nixon was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

In 2016, Nixon had been acquitted of a capital murder charges for the 2015 shooting deaths of Adrian Dwayne Guidry and John Corbin Jr. Previous reports show Nixon was a suspect in the Memorial Day shootings at Magnolia Park that left Guidry and Corbin dead and a third victim injured. A Jefferson County jury found Nixon not guilty of the crimes.

Following Nixon's death, warrants were issued for John Willie Cloud, Michael Anthony Corbin and Jared Javon Bias. All three suspects are being held on $1 million bond at Jefferson County Correctional Facility.