Three-vehicle wreck on Hwy 62 in Orange County

At approximately 5:20 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety reported a three vehicle crash Thursday, Sept. 8 on Highway 62 near I-10 in Orange County. According to DPS Sergeant Stephanie Davis, a Dodge pickup truck was traveling southbound on Highway 62 when a Ford pickup truck pulled out in front of the Dodge from a private driveway. The Dodge struck the Ford pickup truck. The bumper on the Dodge was dislodged in the collision and struck a Dodge passenger vehicle that was traveling northbound on Highway 62.

The driver of the Ford, Serafin Aguilar, 50 of Kirbyville, and his passengers, were transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital. Their injuries were not considered to be life threatening. The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, 24-year-old Brennon Roach, of Buna, was not injured. The driver of the Dodge passenger vehicle, Rosa Vargas, 43 of Groves, was not injured.