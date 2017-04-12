Top 10 most wanted fugitive was convicted of Liberty County murder

The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced that a man with ties to Liberty County is on the state's top 10 most wanted fugitive list.

Billy Wayne Gilliland, 58, is wanted for a parole violation on a murder charge and evading arrest for a reward up to $7,500. He received a life sentence for murder in Liberty County in 1988 and was released on parole in March 2014, the release stated.

His other charges include burglary and possessing and delivering controlled substances.

Gilliland is a confirmed member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas and has ties to Liberty County, Baytown, Conroe and Midway, according to DPS.

He was last seen at the Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle, Texas, where he was placed on Oct. 5, 2016. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 26 after he escaped.

Gilliland is 6 ft. and weighs 180 pounds, according to a description from DPS. He has tattoos on his back, chest, both arms and left shoulder as well as a scar on his left forearm. Other known aliases are Chad Desselle and Chad Wayne Dessele.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, the release stated.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), texting the letters DPS followed by a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) , or submit a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website or Facebook page or the DPS mobile app.

DPS guarantees that all tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted.

- Eleanor Skelton