Traffic flow changes announced for Washington Blvd construction project

Traffic flow around the Washington Boulevard Improvement project will be changing this week.

Executive Boulevard and Corporate Drive from Washington Boulevard to the I-10 service road will be partially closed beginning Nov. 15, the City of Beaumont announced in a statement.

Phase one of this part of the Washington Pavement Improvement project is nearly complete, and traffic control is being adjusted to implement phase two of the project, city spokesperson Angela Wright said in a statement.

The city also released drawings illustrating the closures and change in traffic flow.

This area will remain closed until Feb. 28.

The city asks that motorists are asked to be aware of all signs, advance warnings including other signage, and travel with caution.