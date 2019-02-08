Traffic stop leads to arrest of burglary suspect

A Beaumont police officer initiating a stop was able to apprehend a burglary suspect in a stolen vehicle with a stolen firearm.

According to the Beaumont Police Department, at about 3 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, an officer initiated a traffic stop of a silver Ford escape around Cardinal Drive and Martin Luther King. The driver was identified as Latoddrarick Lute, 19. At the time, he was in possession of numerous sets of keys from a car lot and a stolen handgun.

Through a coordinated effort with the Port Arthur Police Department, the owner of the lot was notified and a police report was filed. The Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force was also notified and they took over the investigation.

Lute was charged with burglary of a building, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon.