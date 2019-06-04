Traffic stop leads to drug bust

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were working eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 at Smith Road on June 3, at about 12: 30 p.m. when they observed a Mercedes pass them with no license plates.

The vehicle was stopped for the traffic violation, at which time the drriver stated he had no driver's license; however, he verbally identified himself as Kenneth Jerrod Branch, of Dickinson. Branch admitted he was a convicted felon and that there was a loaded pistol near the front seat. He was detained for further investigation.

A K-9 deputy and his partner were brought to the scene, at which point, the K-9 gave a positive odor response for narcoticcs when he searched the exterior of the car. A search of the vehicle revealed baggies containing pills believed to be ecstacy, methamphetamine, cocaine and bottles of liquid codeine. Branch was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Upon his arrival at the jail, a search of Branch yielded baggies contianing what was believed to be methamphetamine and cocaine in his shoes. Branch was booked on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of a controlled substance.